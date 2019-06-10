Las Vegas Woman Sues Tulsa TSA Workers For Strip Search
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Las Vegas woman says she was forced to expose herself during a strip search while traveling through Tulsa International Airport.
A 10-page lawsuit, filed in federal court, details the bold allegations against two unknown TSA agents by the plaintiff Rhonda Mengert.
"I was just stunned, stunned when they said that I had to do that,” said Mengert, speaking to CBS station KLAS over the weekend.
Mengert, who lives in Las Vegas, says it happened on Mother's Day as she passed through TIA on her way back home. According to new court documents, Mengert who holds a TSA precheck clearance, requested to be screened by a body scanner because she has a metal joint implant.
But documents say after that screening "she was informed that she would have to submit to additional screening via pat-down" and during that "the screener touched a common feminine hygiene product."
"That's when they said ma'am we need you to take your shorts and your underwear down and show the item for inspection."
After initially objecting, documents say "Mengert complied...exposing her genitals and underwear to the screeners."
The lawsuit claims Mengert experienced severe emotional distress and they're seeking more than $75,000 in damages.
The TSA sent us a statement:
“Due to pending litigation, we cannot comment on the specifics of this case. TSA does not conduct strip searches and is committed to ensuring the security of travelers while treating passengers of all ages with dignity and respect.”
Mengert's attorney says there is no video in the private room where this happened but there is video in the public areas. They're asking for a jury trial.