News
Jenks Fire Department Adds New Fire Trucks To Their Station
JENKS, Oklahoma - The Jenks Fire Department added two new firetrucks to one of their stations.
The Department held a traditional push-in ceremony at Station 2.
The event dates back to when horses pulled water wagons and firefighters had to push them into the bay at the firehouse.
The fire chief Greg Ostrum said their old trucks were nearly 30 years old and the upgrade in technology will really help when responding to emergencies.
“It has really increased our capability as far as being able to protect the citizens of Jenks,” Ostrum said. “Also, it keeps us safer as firefighters.”