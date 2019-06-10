News
Ottawa County Man Arrested After Shooting At Deputies During Chase
OTTAWA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man is in jail after Ottawa County deputies say he shot at them during a chase Monday.
Investigators say Frank Espinoza is a suspect in several car thefts and armed robbery investigations in two different states. Deputies say during the chase Espinoza shot at them, but no one was hurt.
State troopers used a driving maneuver to stop his vehicle. He took off running after crashing but was eventually caught and arrested.