Take Dad To Heroes & Hot Rods Car Show In Jenks Saturday
JENKS, Oklahoma - The third annual Heroes & Hot Rods car show is coming up this Saturday, June 15 in Jenks. It is sponsored by the Thin Blue Brotherhood and honors late Sgt. Brian Crain of the Jenks Police Department.
Registration is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The car show starts at 10 a.m. with trophies presented at 2 p.m.
The show will have motorcycles, cars and trucks. It's a great way to celebrate Father's Day and show your support for area law enforcement.
The car show benefits the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police Foundation. Jenks, Jenks Campus, Tulsa, Glenpool, and Guthrie Police Departments will be attending as well as the Tulsa Special Operations Team and Dive Teams, Tulsa County Sheriffs Office and EMSA.
There will be food and activities for the kids. Claremore's Air Evac Lifeteam 29 will be on hand as well.
The show will be at Newspring Church on the southeast corner of Highway 75 and the Creek Turnpike. The address is 2907 W. 108th Pl. S. in Jenks.
Categories include best 4x4, best hot rod, best police car, best muscle car, best motorcycle, best import, etc.
For more information, go to the Heroes & Hot Rods Facebook page.