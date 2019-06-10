News
Residents Of Foyil Asked To Boil Water Due To Waterline Breaks
FOYIL, Oklahoma - The town of Foyil is now encouraging residents to boil their water after several waterline breaks around the Oologah Dam.
Rural Water District 3 says a major breakage happened on a line near the Oologah spillway. They say it is unclear if the damage was caused by flooding. On top of that, crews think there are other breaks they haven't found yet which are causing the city to simply run out of water.
The Foyil Fire Department is handing out water bottles right now.