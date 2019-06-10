Bartlesville Police Search For Suspect In Possible Kidnapping
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - Bartlesville police are looking for a man who they suspect of kidnapping a man at knife-point.
Police say they are looking for Gilbert Russell Campus, 43, who reportedly forced George John Besseris, 56, out of his apartment and into a car Monday morning. They say this happened at an apartment in the 300 block of SE Chickasaw around 10:30.
Police say Campus has claimed over the phone that he will kill Besseris and will not be taken into custody by law enforcement. They say the last known cell phone ping was southeast of Talala, Oklahoma around noon.
They could be traveling in a 2008 Black Pontiac Grand Prix with a primer hood with Indiana license plate: 440FI, police say. A warrant has been issued for Campus.
If you believe you may have seen the vehicle or the two men call the Bartlesville Police at 918-338-4001.