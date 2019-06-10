Storms Cause Half A Million In Damage To Webbers Falls Feed Store
WEBBERS FALLS, Oklahoma - A feed store in Webbers Falls is facing close to half a million dollars in financial loss after the recent Oklahoma weather.
SRS Incorporated flooded back in 1943 and the owners decided to build a dock 2 feet higher than the water level back then. This year water rose about 18 inches above the dock which is nearly 6 feet off the ground.
“A lot of stuff is just throw away right now,” said Robert Ross, the former owner.
Ross bought into SRS Incorporated back in 1961, almost 20 years after it originally flooded.
“It covered a lot more acres than it did in 43 but it didn’t get as deep,” Ross said.
Ross said the dock was built almost two feet above the water line in 1943 but this year’s flood surpassed that water level. “I never thought it would get as high as it did in 43 but it did,” he said.
Ross’ grandson, Steve Shelby, took over SRS Incorporated about 6 years ago.
“When we got back it was just soup on the ground,” Shelby said. “Pictures didn’t do it justice. It was 10 times worse than what you could imagine.”
They were able to salvage a couple of truck loads of expensive feed but most of the product is gone.
Shelby lives a few blocks away from the store and says he was more worried about his home flooding since the store didn’t flood in 1986.
Currently they are trying to clean up but it’s difficult to know what to do next as the customer base also took a big hit.
“You don’t know if you should rebuild or what you should do because you don’t know if someone is going to be here or who you’re going to serve once you get it built,” Shelby said.
People are now allowed to move back into Webbers Falls when they feel it is safe to do so.
Webbers Falls is allowing people to live in trailers while they work on homes but must have a permit to do so.