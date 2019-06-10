News
Dog Daycare In Gore Offering Free Grooming Services For Flood Victims
GORE, Oklahoma - Oklahomans helping flood victims even extends to pets.
Gore-based dog daycare "A Groomer's Tail" is offering free services to flood victims. The company is giving free baths and haircuts, plus some food, to the dogs of folks in Webbers Falls and Braggs.
"Floods don't just affect two-legged, they affect the whole family and that includes the family companion as well," said Shannon Kelly from A Groomer’s Tail.
A Groomer's Tail says those free services still need to be scheduled ahead of time and if you want to help the company is accepting help buying shampoo.