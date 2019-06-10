Drunk Driver Involved In Serious Crash Released From Prison Early
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man sentenced to 14 years in prison for a drunk driving crash, is getting out in less than six, even though the crash took the victim's leg.
Prosecutors say Angel Morales did not have a driver's license, was out on bail for a drug charge, was drinking and smoking pot and had his three small children in the car, at the time of the crash.
Bradley Wilkerson says he thinks about that terrible crash every day when he gets out of bed and into a wheelchair, before attaching his prosthetic leg. He's frustrated the man responsible, is getting out of after serving less than half the time ordered by the judge. Angel Morales wasn't required to serve 85 percent of his sentence, because it's considered a non-violent crime.
"There is no way you can't say an amputation, crushed ribs, collapsed lung, ruptured aorta, everything about that, is violent," said Wilkerson.
Morales got five years for Bradley's crash, then sentences of four years, three years and two years for other crimes, including child endangerment. The judge ordered the sentences to run consecutively or back to back, yet, less than 6 years later, DOC says Morales has served all his sentences with credit for his time in county jail and earned credits and achievements in the prison system.
"I'm doing life, so for me, five years and 10 months, is a joke," said Wilkerson.
In addition to losing his leg, Bradley lost his motorcycle, his home, had to sell his truck and his medical expenses topped more than a million dollars. Most of which his own insurance company paid and he still has ongoing medical bills to this day.
"I'm not mad at him because he intended to run me over, I know he didn't. I'm mad at him because he affected every single level of my life and there's no way to make it right," said Wilkerson.
Morales will be released on June 18th.