Relief Program 'Rebuild Oklahoma' Holds Donation Event For Flood Victims
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A group of people from Oklahoma is coming together to support families who lost everything in flood waters.
The flood relief program, Rebuild Oklahoma, is working alongside city officials and the Governor’s Office. Organizers of the event say this is about supporting flood victims and making sure they know that even though the flood waters are receding, their community has their back.
Items like fuel cards, clothing, and kid's toys might seem insignificant to some but to flood victims these items might help them clean up, rebuilt, start over. On Monday, Rebuild Oklahoma partnered with the Governor's Office, city officials, Rotary Clubs, and the Girl and Boy Scouts to rally around families who lost everything.
"This is the basic necessities that they need to help them get their lives back together," said Rogers County District 3 Commissioner Ron Burrows.
Organizers say they are coming together hoping to remind flood victims that Oklahoma hasn’t forgotten them.
"We have so many victims. Somebody has to help them and I know that we are not the only ones who are going to help," said Relief Oklahoma’s Alex Vilcinskas.
People grab a list of needed items and go shopping. Relief Oklahoma says Lowe's agreed to give donators a discount. Then the organization loads up the items and hands them to county commissioners and disaster relief teams to give to families in need.
"We are afraid that they will be forgotten so we are starting this project now. This is our first event but it won't be our last," said Vilcinskas.
The next event on the 19th at the expo center. It will be an all-day event where people can drop off or make donations, and speak to city officials.