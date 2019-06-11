The recall involves cases containing four 8.2-pound bags of fully cooked, whole grain Golden Crispy Chicken Chunk Fritters-CN and case code 0599NHL02 — the bags bear the establishment number "P-1325" inside the USDA market of inspection.

Consumers with questions and call toll-free line at 1-888-747-7611 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central time.

The Tyson recall comes a week after Perdue Foods recalled almost 16 tons of of ready-to-eat "Simply Smart" organic chicken sold by retailers nationwide because the products may contain pieces of bone.