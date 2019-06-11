News
City Of Tulsa Holds Public Meeting About Tulsa Race Riot
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa will hold its first public meeting this month to discuss the investigation into possible mass graves from the Tulsa Race Riot.
The meeting was supposed to happen last month, but it had to be rescheduled because of severe weather.
The city is planning to re-examine three possible mass grave sites identified in a report from 2001.
The meeting is set for June 27th at 5:30 p.m. at the 36th Street Event Center.