3 Tulsa Suspects Arrested, Accused Of Robbery, Kidnapping
TULSA, Oklahoma - Three people are in jail after police say they robbed and kidnapped several people at two Tulsa motels.
Police say Kameron Myers, Chelsey Inman, and Colby Murphy held the victims at gunpoint at the Studio 6 motel near 41st Street and Memorial on June 2nd.
Police say Myers demanded the keys to the victims' car and, when one of the victims refused, Myers used a taser on the victim several times.
Once the suspects got the keys, police say Myers and Inman left in the car but Murphy stayed in the room and held the victims against their will for hours.
Two days later, police say Myers robbed two men and stole their Jeep at a motel near I-44 and the Broken Arrow Expressway.
Police later found both of those stolen vehicles at a local QuikTrip and took the suspects into custody.