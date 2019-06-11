TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police have arrested two men accused of vandalizing two downtown businesses and several homes. 

Police say Alex Atwood and Jacob Cagle spray painted a majority of the Tulsa Bar Association building in January, causing over $1,000 in damages. Officers say they also spray painted the Sound Pony as well as six houses, which caused $12,000 in damage. 

Cagle and Atwood were arrested on complaints of felony and misdemeanor malicious injury to property. 

 