Two Arrested After Vandalizing Tulsa Houses, Businesses, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police have arrested two men accused of vandalizing two downtown businesses and several homes.
Police say Alex Atwood and Jacob Cagle spray painted a majority of the Tulsa Bar Association building in January, causing over $1,000 in damages. Officers say they also spray painted the Sound Pony as well as six houses, which caused $12,000 in damage.
Cagle and Atwood were arrested on complaints of felony and misdemeanor malicious injury to property.