Doctor Testifies In Day 11 Of Oklahoma's Opioid Trial
NORMAN, Oklahoma - A doctor testified in Oklahoma's opioid trial Tuesday, saying he was encouraged to prescribe opioids aggressively before he knew how harmful the drugs were.
The doctor told the judge he and other concerned doctors were met with a lot of resistance when they started voicing their opinions about the harmful effects of painkillers.
Dr. Andrew Kolodny says in the mid-2000s he read a study from another doctor that talked about how accidental opioid overdose deaths increased in conjunction with the increase of opioid prescribing. He says he and other doctors who were concerned were attacked by others in the medical community.
Kolodny told the judge it wasn't hard to figure out why. He says the doctors who interfered with the effort to get the opioid crisis under control had financial ties to drug manufacturers.
"I think there were many doctors who recognized that this practice is harming patients, this makes no sense to prescribe a highly addictive drug for common, everyday pain. But it was difficult to speak out against that because it had become so accepted," said Kolodny.
Kolodny says state senators got involved after media outlets started calling attention to how much money drug manufacturers were pumping into medical organizations. Kolodny was asked to step in and be part of the investigation.