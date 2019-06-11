News
Victim In Suspected Kidnapping Found Safe, Bartlesville Police Say
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - Bartlesville police say the victim in a suspected kidnapping has been found safe in Arkansas.
Police say 56-year-old George John Besseris was dropped of in Rogers, Arkansas Monday evening by suspected kidnapper Russell Gilbert Campus. Besseris told police that Campus dropped him off but took his car, a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix with a primer hood and Indiana license plate: 440FI.
The car is reported stolen and Bartlesville Police are still looking for Campus on kidnapping and threat charges in Bartlesville. Police believe Campus might be traveling back to Oklahoma possibly in the Grove area.