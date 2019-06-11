Broken Arrow Announces 'Historic' Pay Raises For District Teachers
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Public Schools says an historic pay raise has been approved for district teachers. The raise will increase a starting teacher's salary by nearly $3,700.
"Increasing teacher pay has been a constant focus of our Board of Education," said Superintendent Dr. Janet Dunlop. "I commend our board members for their support and commitment to investing every additional state operational funding dollar toward teacher compensation."
All teachers in the district would be paid $1,720 above the state minimum. Broken Arrow Schools also pays the state-required 7.5 percent employee contribution to the Teacher Retirement System of Oklahoma.
The new scale would pay a first-year teacher with a bachelor's degree a total of $41,348 including base salary, retirement contribution and life and disability insurance. The salary increases will result in the district investing an addition $4.2 million into teacher compensation, a news release states.
The pay scales are pending approval of the Board of Education and the Broken Arrow Education Association.