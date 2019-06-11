News
OSU Tulsa Offering Workshop On Tulsa Race Riots
TULSA, Oklahoma - OSU Tulsa is offering a workshop for teachers this week that is centered around the Tulsa Race Riot/Massacre.
The three-day workshop is intended to help Tulsa teachers with curriculum ideas and strategies for teaching students about what happened in 1921. The workshop is for 5th through 12th-grade teachers and will include field trips and various guest speakers.
"There are a lot of connections to what's going on today, whether it be the black lives matter movement or different things that are happening in the world, so there are many lessons connected to the Tulsa Race Massacre," said Shanedra Nowell of OSU Tulsa.
The workshop runs through Thursday.