OSBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting In Poteau
POTEAU, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigating says a police officer shot and kills a man investigators say was holding a Poteau convenience store clerk at knifepoint.
According to OSBI, the officer ordered the man to drop his knife and let the clerk go, but he refused. The officer then shot and killed the suspect. The clerk wasn't injured.
The OSBI investigation is ongoing. The Oklahoma Office of the State Medical Examiner is working to identify the suspect.