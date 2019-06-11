News
City Of Tulsa To Conduct Downtown Housing Study
The city of Tulsa is looking for ways to encourage developers to build more housing in and around downtown.
The city says downtown has seen a boom with more than 600 residential units added in the last decade. City leaders believe the demand is still larger than the supply, so they're working on a study to examine downtown housing.
"There's been a tremendous amount of redevelopment that's happened in downtown over the past ten years. We see a lot more of that development coming. It's a great, really vibrant place to live," said Tulsa Chief of Economic Development Kian Kamas.
The study will take place over the next six months, with the finding released in December.