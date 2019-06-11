The city of Tulsa is looking for ways to encourage developers to build more housing in and around downtown.

The city says downtown has seen a boom with more than 600 residential units added in the last decade. City leaders believe the demand is still larger than the supply, so they're working on a study to examine downtown housing.

"There's been a tremendous amount of redevelopment that's happened in downtown over the past ten years. We see a lot more of that development coming. It's a great, really vibrant place to live," said Tulsa Chief of Economic Development Kian Kamas.

The study will take place over the next six months, with the finding released in December.