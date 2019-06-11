News
Unaccompanied Minors At U.S. Border Will Held At Oklahoma's Fort Sill
LAWTON, Oklahoma - Unaccompanied minors taken into custody at the U.S. border with Mexico will be coming to Oklahoma.
A facility capable of holding 1,400 children will be opened at Fort Sill in Lawton. The Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement is dealing with a spike in the number of kids crossing without parents.
The agency's shelters have been under fire after at least seven children have died while in the custody of either the ORR or Customs and Border Protection.