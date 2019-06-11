Sand Springs Churches Work Overtime To Meet Community Needs
Churches in Sand Springs have been working for almost three weeks now, day in and day out to make sure Oklahoma flood victims have what they need to start over.
Crews have been helping families clean debris from their homes, providing food, water and cleaning supplies and say they won't stop until the need is met. Most of the families said they never thought they would be lined up at a church for a box of water or a free meal. They were completely self-sufficient a few weeks ago.
This disaster has rocked so many families here in Oklahoma and churches here in Sand Springs are ready to meet the need.
"My sister went through the tornado in Sapulpa. It's been tough,” said Evelyn Smith.
The last two weeks the Sand Springs Church of Christ has been filled with stories of loss. Hundreds of families have filled these hallways waiting to pick up basic necessities like food, water, clothes and cleaning supplies.
"I'm am so thankful because I don't know what I would've done. Honestly," said Smith.
"We don't want to ask for help but it is such a devastating experience that you have to. So they are humbled and we are humbled to be a part of it," said Sand Springs Church of Christ Pastor Elliot Dunn.
They are part of a network of churches in Sand Springs partnering with disaster relief groups from all over the country to provide resources to families who lost everything in flood waters.
Angus Church has been serving three hot meals a day to flood victims for the last two weeks. For volunteers like R.W. Spencer each box of food delivered, each meal served, each house cleaned, shows how much this community cares.
"It's real humbling. I feel real proud that I can help. You know this stuff was through the church but I'm just handing it out. I'm just able to communicate with people and hear their story. These people have been through a lot," said Spencer.
If you're a family who needs resources like counseling, cleaning supplies. Visit ChurchThatMatters.com