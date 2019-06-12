News
Oklahoma Blood Institute & Community Care College Hold Blood Drive
Community Care College and the Oklahoma Blood Institute are teaming up for a special on-campus blood drive Wednesday.
The drive is at the campus near 41st Street and Sheridan from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The OBI says they've had to cancel several blood drives recently due to all the severe weather.
Wednesday donors will receive a free movie pass to Cinergy and either a pass for 2 to Safari Joe's H20, or a free pass for 1 to the Science Museum.