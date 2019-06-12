News
Driver In Custody After Catoosa Police Chase Ends In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police have a driver in custody after a high-speed chase that started in Catoosa ended in Tulsa.
Catoosa Police responded to a domestic incident Late Tuesday night.
When they arrived, a man came out of the home, got into a vehicle, and drove off.
Police say, at one point, the man tried to hit a Tulsa Police Department cruiser.
Police say the driver finally stopped in a Tulsa neighborhood and tried to run off, but officers caught him.
Police have not released the suspect's name.