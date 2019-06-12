News
Independent Agency To Release Report On Deadly 2018 Quinton Drilling Rig Explosion
QUINTON, Oklahoma - An independent agency will be releasing a detailed report of its findings related to the deadly drilling rig explosion in Quinton.
The explosion that happened in January 2018 killed five men who were working near the drilling rig.
The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, who looks into industrial chemical accidents, is hoping to find new safety recommendations.