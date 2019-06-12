Nadler said he would hold off on pursuing criminal contempt vote in order to allow the Justice Department time to comply. However, he has indicated that pursuing court enforcement or other steps may still be necessary.

The vote came the day after the Judiciary Committee held a hearing with testimony from former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean. Although the House has not yet opened an impeachment inquiry into the president, these votes and hearings are part of a continued investigation into Mr. Trump.

Rebecca Kaplan contributed to this report.