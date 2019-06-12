Multi-Agency Centers Open To Help Eastern Oklahoma Flooding Victims
Several Red Cross centers will be opening up over the next few days to help those impacted by all the recent severe weather.
The first opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning in Fort Gibson, an area heavily impacted by flooding.
Three Multi-Agency Resource Centers will open this week in eastern Oklahoma.
These are being run by the Red Cross in coordination with other nonprofits to help give both aid and information to those affected by the severe weather and flooding.
The first center is opening Wednesday at the Fort Gibson high school cafeteria.
It will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., and then will be available again tomorrow.
The second center, will open Friday and Saturday, at first baptist church in Warner and will be open from 10 a.m until 7 p.m.
The third, will be set at the Charles Page Sand Springs High School Field House and be open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If you've been affected by the recent flooding in Oklahoma, these will be the three new spots you can go to for help.