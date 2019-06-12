Former University of Oklahoma President David Boren has resigned Wednesday, and has agreed to relinquish his affiliation with the university, according to a statement from OU's Board of Regents.  

The board announced that the Title IX issue between Boren and OU has been concluded. 

“We have worked very hard to bring to a close the Title IX issue between David Boren and the University of Oklahoma while respecting those individuals involved who desire to maintain their privacy,” commented Leslie Rainbolt-Forbes, M.D., Chairman of the OU Board of Regents. “David Boren no longer has any relationship going forward with the University as a result of his resignation. The decision to accept his resignation terminates the Presidential Transition Agreement and brings this matter to a close. The University will now focus its energy and resources on strategic initiatives important to our community.”

Rainbolt-Forbes continued, “We are mindful of the OSBI investigation and will be watchful as to the determination of the grand jury.”

 