David Boren Resigns, Relinquishes Affiliation With University Of Oklahoma
Former University of Oklahoma President David Boren has resigned Wednesday, and has agreed to relinquish his affiliation with the university, according to a statement from OU's Board of Regents.
The board announced that the Title IX issue between Boren and OU has been concluded.
“We have worked very hard to bring to a close the Title IX issue between David Boren and the University of Oklahoma while respecting those individuals involved who desire to maintain their privacy,” commented Leslie Rainbolt-Forbes, M.D., Chairman of the OU Board of Regents. “David Boren no longer has any relationship going forward with the University as a result of his resignation. The decision to accept his resignation terminates the Presidential Transition Agreement and brings this matter to a close. The University will now focus its energy and resources on strategic initiatives important to our community.”
Rainbolt-Forbes continued, “We are mindful of the OSBI investigation and will be watchful as to the determination of the grand jury.”