NFL Player Chris Harris Jr. Hosts 4th Bixby Football Camp
BIXBY, Oklahoma - Chris Harris Jr. of the Denver Broncos will be holding his Under Dog Academy Football Camp in Bixby on June 22.
Located at the Bixby Highschool, this will be the fourth time Harris hosted the camp.
The camp will allow aspiring athletes to have the opportunity of hands-on training from NFL players.
There will also be fun for the entire community, including bounce houses, face painting, a book giveaway, food trucks and a firework show.
The camp is completely free and will run from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.