News
Coweta Water Issues Should Be Resolved Soon, City Says
COWETA, Oklahoma - Good news for those living in Coweta. The city should be able to access its water intake pump station by the end of the week.
Due to flooding, the city's water intake system for drinking water has been offline for about 3 weeks. Now that the water is starting to go down, the city will be able to repair or replace the pump motors to restore normal water operations.
Right now, the city is asking people to conserve water.