Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum Opens In Pawhuska
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma - Cowboys are tipping their hats to some of Oklahoma's Own as a new museum dedicated to country and western heritage is officially open in Pawhuska.
A shindig in Pawhuska celebrated the grand opening of the Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum Wednesday.
“We're so, so proud of him,” said museum curator Cody Garnett.
The first-class space got started through a simple conversation between Cody and his wife Lauren, who own several businesses in Pawhuska.
“My wife and I was wondering why there wasn't a sign pulling into Pawhuska saying home of Ben Johnson world champion team roper and academy award winning actor,” Cody said.
So the Garnetts did more than a sign, they dedicated an entire museum to the famous Osage County Cowboy.
“Tess, I don't think there will ever be another actor who wins an Academy Award and wins a world championship roping, ya know,” said Gunsmoke actor and cowboy, Buck Taylor.
Related Story: Cowboy Museum To Open In Pawhuska
Taylor and Johnson were buddies and paying tribute to his old friend meant a lot to him.
“To come here for the opening of this museum is a privilege for me,” Taylor said. “Ya know, he's the real deal.”
And that can be said about many other Osage County cowboys, cowgirls, ranchers and artists. So while the museum holds Johnson's name and shares his history, you'll also find saddles, buckles, boots, pictures, newspaper clippings and much more… that honor all the others who have helped make the Osage so special.
“It's a picture out of the old west,” Taylor said. “It's beautiful and it's remote. I just can't say enough things about it... good things about it.”
The museum at 201 E. 6th St. in Pawhuska is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Admission is between $8 and $12.
Find out more about the Oklahoma Cowboy Museum.