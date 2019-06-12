News
Arkansas Towns Still Dealing With Flood Issues
As the flooding clean-up process continues for many across Northeast Oklahoma, our neighbors in Arkansas are still dealing with incredible flooding.
Several residents along the Arkansas River lost everything and still can't get into their homes. The town of Dumas isn't included in the declared disaster area and residents aren't sure what's next.
"It's a nightmare. I mean, when you lose your home and you lose all your memories, it's just been devastating," said Francis Hill.
The American Red Cross is on hand with water, food, and hygiene products.