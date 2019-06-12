Nonprofit Helping River Oaks Community In Tulsa
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - "It's not normally this empty. Normally you will have kids running up and down the streets," said Deanna Payne.
Flood waters rose above door frames, swallowing precious keepsakes and then receded, leaving mud covered walls and remnants of memories.
"They have lost grandma's recipes. They have lost mementos- things that they have carried with them. Pictures of their babies," said Cindy King.
But volunteers with Angus Church and Mobile Missions partnered together so families living in River Oaks aren't searching for those memories themselves.
"They have been out here hustling to get stuff out of the trailers, tearing down trailers, helping get mementos that can be salvaged and just trying to get pieces of these people's lives," said Payne.
The groups have served 3 hot meals a day to more than 100 families for almost three weeks now and they don't plan on stopping anytime soon.
"It's wonderful to be here and be able to help them," said Angus Church member Beth Connelly.
The hope, volunteers say, is to help people here know they aren't facing an uncertain future alone.
"We are going to put the community center sign on it and it is just going to be our presence out here. It's kind of like our rainbow to the people. Our promise to the people that we are going to stay here. As long as there is a community here. We are going to stay here," said King.
Rib Crib is coming to Angus Church tomorrow to serve dinner. Mobile Missions tells me they have already had 200 people RSVP.
To Donate: http://www.mobilemissionsnetwork.com/