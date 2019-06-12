Club Majestic In Tulsa Increases Security After Threat Made
Representatives from Tulsa’s Club Majestic says an anonymous and threatening message was sent to a staff member on the app GRINDR on Saturday.
The message read that someone was going to "kill a lot of people like Pulse in Orlando, Florida."
Wednesday marked the 3-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting that claimed 49 lives.
The manager of Majestic says in response the called in extra security and alerted Tulsa Police. Tulsa Tough was happening at the same time so more officers were already in the area.
"As Tulsa Tough was closing down most of their TPD officers from that actually came and started sitting down here on the corner just to have a show of presence," said Club Majestic Manager Chris Shoaf.
The nightclub says they already have security so club-goers will probably not notice any change in security protocol. They say it is possible pat-downs at the door will continue.