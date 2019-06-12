Family Speaks After Coweta Man Killed In Possible DUI Crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - An Owasso man is in jail after troopers say he rear-ended and killed a Coweta man Monday in Rogers County. They suspect he was high on meth.
The family of Scot Dilbeck says he was a devoted father, grandfather, and husband who loved everyone he met. Troopers say he was rear-ended and killed Monday night near Inola in Rogers County.
"I never knew anybody like him," said his oldest daughter Kelli Hefley. "He was just special."
All Scot Dilbeck family can do is hold on to one another as they mourn his loss. Troopers suspect Bradley Wofford was high on meth when he rear-ended Dilbeck on Highway 412 outside Inola Monday night.
Court records show Dilbeck had slowed down because of another crash, on the way home from his dream job as an engineer at Google in Pryor.
"When he set his mind to do something, he did it," said his mother Diana Baker.
He and his wife, Rose, had just celebrated 22 years of marriage. She was a single mom of three girls when they met at work.
"He never wanted his own children. He said the only reason your mother has grandchildren is because I met you," Rose said.
Scot was a Navy veteran who served during the Gulf War. His family says he loved riding motorcycles and he always made people laugh.
"He loved jokes, love to pull pranks and jokes," said his daughter Stephanie Holmes.
But most of all, they say he put his family above everything else.
“He loved his girls, he loved his girls so much," Baker said.
"The world lost an amazing person, the most amazing," Rose said.
Wofford is being held in the Rogers County jail on charges of homicide, DUI drugs, and other traffic charges. Scot’s funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Brown Funeral home in Coweta.