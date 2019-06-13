Cruz is being charged with attempted murder. Garcia is charged as his accomplice. Garcia's lawyer said that he is a "fan" and "did not know what was about to happen."

After two surgeries, Ortiz continues to recover at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. In a statement, his wife Tiffany said he will remain in the ICU for the coming days but "is making good progress towards recovery."

The attack on the slugger known as "Big Papi" has rocked the sports world. Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez played with Ortiz for two years, winning a World Series championship in 2004.

"I am so disappointed to know that someone like David who saved so many lives can have someone after his life," he said.

Authorities said they're still investigating the shooting, looking for who ordered the hit and what their motive was. At least four more suspects remain at large.