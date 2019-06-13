Woman Robbed At Gunpoint At Tulsa Apartment Complex
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say they're looking for a man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at an apartment complex near 61st Street and Memorial.
Police say this happened at the Silver Springs Apartments.
A woman who lives there had just parked her car when the robber walked up.
The suspect pulled out a pistol and demanded the woman's purse, but she refused to give it up.
They both fought over it until she ended up on the ground.
Officers say a group of men and another neighbor heard the altercation and came over to help, but the robber pointed his gun at them too.
Around this time, the strap on the purse broke and police say the thief ran off with the purse.
This is the second violent crime in that part of the complex in less than a week.
Police say a resident shot at someone who kicked open their front door Sunday night.
If you know where the robber might be call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, and know that you can remain anonymous.