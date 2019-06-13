The Twin Falls School District serves roughly 5,600 lunches and 2,100 breakfasts per day throughout the school year, according to Craner. She said the schools make sure students are fed even if they don't have money in their lunch accounts.

Chobani said in a statement that it reached out to the Idaho district in May at around the time it paid off lunch debt for schools in Warwick, Rhode Island. In that case the Warwick district had announced in May that students who couldn't pay for lunch would receive sunflower butter and jelly sandwiches until they can pay off their debt.