Claremore Man Gets 25 Years For Trying To Disarm Deputy
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - A Claremore man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for drugs and illegal firearms.
Verdigris police arrested James Hill last September, and on the way to jail, he punched the deputy transporting him and got both his hands on the deputy's gun.
The deputy had to pull over and taser Hill to get control of the situation.
Hill pleaded guilty in March, admitting his home in Claremore was used for meth, marijuana and other drugs.
He admitted being a convicted felon with 10 firearms including shotguns, rifles and pistols as well as more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.
Hill also admitted grabbing the deputy's gun and nearly getting it out of the holster.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores says his team is focused on making neighborhoods safer by targeting drug and gun crimes.
He also says if you assault an officer, be prepared to face federal charges.