Body Cam Video Shows Tulsa Man Jump Off Bridge During Chase
TULSA, Oklahoma - New body camera video released by the Tulsa Police Department shows the moment a man jumped off a Tulsa bridge following a police chase. After Damico Taylor jumped, the officer rushed down to check on him.
Police say it happened after a shots fired call near 9th and Sheridan. Officers said they saw the suspect's car and tried to stop them.
They say Taylor refused to stop until he hit a wall on Interstate 244, and that's when he got out and jumped. Taylor survived but fractured his skull.
