University Of Oklahoma Eliminates Positions Focused On Norman Campus, CART System
The University of Oklahoma announced more layoffs Thursday in an effort to save about $4.2 million, according to university officials.
The 69 employees affected work mostly on the Norman campus as part of the CART bus system, whose operation is moving to the city of Norman. Also impacted are employees in Lawton and "additional operations and marketing reductions."
"These actions are only occurring because they are necessary and ensure the future health of the university. We are mindful of our students and the financial realities they face. Because so many of our students borrow substantial amounts of money to finance their education, we have a responsibility to remain affordable while providing the excellence they demand," said Joseph Harroz Jr., OU Interim President.
"These employees are co-workers, dear friends and, in many cases, long-time contributors to the success of OU. They have families and lives we know will be changed by this reduction action. We are committed to assisting them in the transition with severance and benefits," Harroz said.
According to university officials, CART employees not retained by OU will have a chance to apply for positions with the city of Norman.
The system transition happens August 2.