Rogers County Home Break-In Results In Family's Dog Being Killed
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - The search is on for three men who broke into a home, assaulted three women and killed one of their dogs.
The family who lives in the home says other than their pitbull, who was killed trying to protect them, they're thankful they only have a few bruises.
"Three suspects forced their way into the residence," Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said.
Walton says they got a call after three men broke into this North Claremore family's home.
One of the women who was attacked said their pitbull tried to protect them.
"They shot and killed the dog. Sometime in that same time frame, one of the victims runs out the back and she was chased down by one of the suspects," Walton said.
She says the man put a gun to her head and pulled her back inside. The three men started demanding money and drugs then hit one of the women in the face.
"It’s certainly an unusual occurrence in Rogers County," Walton said.
Walton says the house has been on their radar before, but a home invasion is always alarming. He says they're following several leads that seem promising.
"One of the rounds was recovered, and we think one of the rounds is in the animal itself," Walton said. "We'll have to do further investigation here to find out more about the weapon used and some things that will fold in here."
The sheriff’s office said they believe they'll solve this case soon.
If you have any information, call 918-341-3620.