News
Tulsa Juneteenth Celebration Kicks Off With Greenwood Block Party
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's Juneteenth festival is now underway. A block party on Greenwood started with a DJ and some artists selling items for the celebration that really gets going Friday. It's also where - for the first time - you can sign up for a Black Wall Street commemorative license plate.
It's coming out in November and costs $35. The money helps support the Juneteenth festival.
"We'll definitely notify you when it's time to purchase those tags," said Sherry Gamble, Black Wall Street Chamber. "So it's going to be great for Juneteenth. It's going to help us kickstart every year."
The festival runs through Sunday on Greenwood. There will be lots of music and other events. Check out the Juneteenth website for a full schedule.