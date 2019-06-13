News
FEMA Opening Disaster Recovery Centers In Sand Springs, Fort Gibson
TULSA, Oklahoma - FEMA is opening disaster recovery centers in Sand Springs and Fort Gibson Friday. The centers will provide support to those affected by the severe weather in counties included in the Oklahoma federal disaster declaration for storms and flooding that began May 7.
FEMA recovery specialists, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management will be at the centers to talk about assistance and help people fill out applications.
Hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.
The Sand Springs FEMA DRC will be at Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road. In Fort Gibson, FEMA will set up at the High School at 500 S. Ross Street.
- If possible, have the following information with you:
- The address of the location where damage occurred
- Your current mailing address and telephone number
- Insurance information
- Total household annual income
- Routing and account number for checking of savings account so FEMA can directly transfer disaster assistance funds
- A description of disaster-caused damage and losses