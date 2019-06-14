Tulsa Police: 1 In Custody After Carjacking At Apartment Complex
Tulsa Police say a teen is in custody and two other teenagers are on the run after leading officers on a chase near 56th Street North and MLK.
Police believe these are the same suspects in a violent overnight carjacking at a Tulsa apartment complex.
Police say the suspects abandoned the vehicle.
There was a heavy police presence for a couple of hours, but most officers have now left the scene.
Officers say they believe these teenagers assaulted two women at Comanche Park Apartments and took their car around 3:00 a.m. Friday.
An officer saw the suspects driving that vehicle less than an hour later near 56th Street North and MLK and went after them.
The suspects abandoned the vehicle near 61st Street North and MLK and that officer was able to catch the driver, but the other two are still on the run.
Police say both women will be OK.
During the search, police say they had to shoot and kill a dog who attacked a K-9 officer and tried to attack another officer.