Tulsa Police Search For Robbery Suspects
There is a heavy police presence in a neighborhood near 61st Street North and MLK as police search for suspects in an armed robbery at a Tulsa apartment complex.
More officers are in the area near the corner of 63rd Street North and MLK by Legacy Charter School.
Police say this is where they saw the suspects vehicle and went after them.
The suspects soon ditched the car and ran off.
Officers say they believe these suspects beat up two women at Comanche Park Apartments and took their car around 3:00 a.m. Friday.
Both women are going to be OK.
News On 6 cannot confirm just yet if the vehicle involved in the chase belonged to the victims.
This is a developing story...