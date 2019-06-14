News
Funeral Services Planned For Claremore Fire Department Battalion Chief
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Funeral services for a Claremore Fire Department Battalion Chief are set for Saturday June 15.
Chief Marty Osborne passed away last Friday.
He served for 32 years with the Claremore Fire Department.
His funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Claremore First Baptist Church.
If you'd like to help with funeral arrangements, you can go to any RCB Bank and tell them you would like to donate to the benefit account for Marty Osborne.