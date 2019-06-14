Tulsa Police: Man Attacks Woman With Claw Hammer
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrested a man they say attacked a woman with a claw hammer at motel Thursday evening, June 13. The woman was seriously injured, records show.
Officers said when they got to the Oasis Motel at 9303 E. 11th St. they could hear screams and sounds of a scuffle in the motel room. The officer saw Tierra-Blanca standing over the woman with the hammer raised, according to police.
Records state she had blunt force trauma injuries from the hammer and punctures from the claws on her legs, arms and chest. She was taken to a local hospital.
A 2-year-old boy in the room witnessed the attack and went to the hospital with his mother, though he wasn't physically hurt, police said. Tierra-Blanca was arrested for domestic assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence in the presence of a child.