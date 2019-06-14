The back of pouch allows a doctor or nurse to see through and check on the medication a child is receiving. But on the front, the child only sees a teddy bear -- and not a medical bag with medicine, blood or fluid being infused.

Casano launched a GoFundMe Sunday in hopes of collecting $5,000 to kickoff Medi Teddy and give away 500 of the animal pouches to children in hospitals. On the online fundraiser site, it said Casano has a patent for her pouches and had filed an application to turn Medi Teddy into a nonprofit.

In less than a few days, donations have poured in and doubled the amount -- raising just over $11,000 as of Friday.

CBS News reached out to Casano's mother, Meg, for additional information.