Broken Arrow Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.
Police say the robbery happened on June 12th at the Zips Car Wash on West Kenosha.
Officers say the suspect had a pistol that was used in the robbery.
The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair, average build, and had numerous tattoos on both arms, neck and his left hand.
Police say the suspect left going eastbound on Kenosha Street in a light-colored late 90s to early 2000s Ford Expedition with chrome wheels, bumpers. It also has grey or tan running boards and appears to have a roof-mounted light bar.
If you have any information about this robbery or recognize the suspect, you're asked to call Detective Payne at 918-451-8200 ext.8717.
You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and you may remain anonymous.